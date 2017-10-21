Kurds from Kirkuk have taken over Arab homes in Erbil

In the midst of thousands of Kurdish residents of Kirkuk fleeing the city due to false reports being spread rampantly on popular social media network Facebook there have now been evictions of Arabs in Erbil to accommodate these Kurds. Moments ago an elderly father and his son were kicked out of their home in Erbil because Kurds from Kirkuk broke into the home, citing they needed the space because there wasn’t enough tents provided by the KRG. Currently the father and son have nowhere to go and have sought out support from the Kurdish police in Erbil but were ignored in their plight. If you are in Erbil please contact media@al-sura.com urgently to be directed to the displaced Arab families. We have received direct reports of over 14 Arab homes taken over and fears are mounting that because of Kurdish police inaction this will steadily rise.

There is several thousand Kurds that have fled Kirkuk and the displacement shelters in the Kurdistan Region have failed to accommodate most. Man families are currently living in with other people in Erbil city but today has led to an unfortunate escalation in break ins and eviction against local Arabs. Arab residents of Erbil are predominantly working professionals that have built their careers in the Kurdish capital, fearing their homes and possessions being taken overnight has put many in a panic. Residents are unsure on how to proceed as Kurdish police have been uninterested in helping the Arab families leaving them defenseless to any people taking over their home.

In the areas of the Ashty City, the Bronze Village and Lawan there has been several break ins of investment properties owned by Arabs from Erbil. There has been no agreements with the owners and many items still in the properties. Kurdish police have ignored all reports from Arab owners of the properties. Some of the owners are afraid to report their properties broken into in fear that they will be attacked by the Kurdish families from Kirkuk. The squatting on the investment properties is feared to last the duration of the conflict between Iraq and the KRG which may lead to financial hardships to families which have spent considerable sums of money investing in properties expecting to live off the returns as work is minimal in the city due to economic downturn.

Please contact media@al-sura.com if you can provide any support in Erbil today. We have all staff online and ready to direct you on this urgent matter.